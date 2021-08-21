Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.80 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMGO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $20.38. 88,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,110. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.