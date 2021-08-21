ImmunoGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 607 call options.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $14,983,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.