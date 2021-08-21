Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Chardan Capital

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45. Immunome has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lefenfeld acquired 1,335 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $25,405.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma acquired 10,500 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,435 shares of company stock worth $229,390 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

