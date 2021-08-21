Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on III. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 103,784 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.