ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,593 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

