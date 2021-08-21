Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Market Cap Tops $12.08 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $12.08 million and $227,302.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.68 or 0.00824915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048671 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

