Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.80 Million

Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post sales of $52.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $34.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $200.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.70 million, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.88. 135,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

