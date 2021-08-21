Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 678,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $177,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 60.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.