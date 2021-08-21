Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) & Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Head to Head Analysis

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inotiv and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -54.69% -6.39% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -433.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 6.88 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -74.69 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Inhibitor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Risk & Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.72%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Inotiv beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

