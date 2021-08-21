Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

INOV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of INOV stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.