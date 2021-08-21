Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.50

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 40940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

A number of research firms have commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Inovalon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Inovalon by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

