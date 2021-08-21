Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$24,550.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,295,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,089,122.67.
George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$21,926.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.
- On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.
TSE:BNE opened at C$4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$145.73 million and a PE ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.36. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.06.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
