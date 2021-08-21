Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$24,550.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,295,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,089,122.67.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.

TSE:BNE opened at C$4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$145.73 million and a PE ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.36. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.06.

BNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.