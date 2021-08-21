Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00.

CERC stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $265.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Cerecor Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 1,223.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cerecor by 19.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465,715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cerecor by 13.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cerecor by 16,399.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 195,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

