Insider Buying: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Purchases $39,500.00 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. Analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

