Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells 625 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.46, a PEG ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 6.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.