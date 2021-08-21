Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00.
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after buying an additional 378,870 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ciena by 112,457.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
