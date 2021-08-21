Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after buying an additional 378,870 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ciena by 112,457.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

