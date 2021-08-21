Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $116,331.76 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Jian Xie sold 647 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.62.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.