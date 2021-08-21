Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.61 million, a PE ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. Equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

