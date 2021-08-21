Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 2,995 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $176,435.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at $30,927,043.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13.

On Thursday, August 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,039,774.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23.

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75.

LSCC stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

