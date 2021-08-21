Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells $76,001.30 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director James R. Bergman sold 827 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $76,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $101.65 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.