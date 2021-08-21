Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $241,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Model N by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 255,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 203,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

