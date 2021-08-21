Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 125.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after buying an additional 556,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

