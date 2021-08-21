Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells $163,993.60 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $163,993.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 954,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.