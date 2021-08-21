Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $3,665,060.89 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.