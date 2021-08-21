Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells $2,203,650.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STAA opened at $129.71 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $31,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 113.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254,924 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

