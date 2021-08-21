Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00.

BKE opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter worth $470,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter worth $7,121,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 297.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 79.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 121,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 101,437.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

