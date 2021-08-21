Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

