Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $100,853.30 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60.
Zendesk stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.74. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
