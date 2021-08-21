Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $100,853.30 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60.

Zendesk stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.74. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

