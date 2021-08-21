Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

