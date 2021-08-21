Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $131.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Truist raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

