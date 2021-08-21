Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 24th

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of IIIN stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $776.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.74. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $44.00.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.
