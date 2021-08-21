Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.14

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$176.14 and last traded at C$176.03, with a volume of 165344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$174.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$170.41.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

