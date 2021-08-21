Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,101,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

