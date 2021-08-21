Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $86,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

INTC opened at $52.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

