Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,182,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $203,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Intel by 140.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 186,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,590,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

