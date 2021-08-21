Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $78.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INTC. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $52.01 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.