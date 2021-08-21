Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,800 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 2,013,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.1 days.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.71 target price (down from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $18.40 on Friday. Interfor has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

