International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 77.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.11 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

