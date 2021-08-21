International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $149.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

