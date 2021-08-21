International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.59). International Seaways posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 177.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 403,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,762. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $447.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

