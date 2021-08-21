Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $220,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 66.7% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 452,274 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.