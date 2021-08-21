Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

