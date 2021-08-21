Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $3,267,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCV opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

