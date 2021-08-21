Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 1.4%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 5,360,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,081,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.