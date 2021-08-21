Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of PIZ opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

