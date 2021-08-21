Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.73. 39,486,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

