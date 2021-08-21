Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.4% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 44,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $52,496,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $15,692,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.73. 39,486,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

