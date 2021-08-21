InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. InvestDigital has a market cap of $355,273.09 and $118,899.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About InvestDigital

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,895,952 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

