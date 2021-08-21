Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,218 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the typical daily volume of 152 call options.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 61.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of SMAR opened at $73.22 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

