Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Increased to $48.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 28.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

